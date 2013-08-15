Kohl's profit forecast misses Wall Street estimates

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl’s Corp forecast current-quarter earnings below analysts’ estimates after reporting a 4 percent drop in second-quarter profit.

The company said it expects third-quarter earnings in the range of 83 cents to 92 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 94 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kohl‘s, which caters to price-sensitive middle-class shoppers, said net income fell to $231 million in the quarter ended Aug. 3, from $240 million a year earlier.

However, profit rose to $1.04 from $1.00 on a per-share basis, as the average number of shares outstanding decreased.

Comparable-store sales rose 0.9 percent but were lower than Wall Street expectations of an increase of 1.1 percent.

Overall sales rose 2 percent to $4.29 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion in the second quarter.

Bigger rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted disappointing quarterly U.S. sales on Thursday as shoppers pinched by higher payroll taxes and gas prices made fewer trips to its stores.