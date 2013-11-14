Kohl's quarterly results miss estimates

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl’s Corp reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results as sales at stores open for more than a year fell 1.6 percent.

Net income fell 18 percent to $177 million, or 81 cents per share, from $215 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $4.44 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 2.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 86 cents per share, on revenue of $4.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.