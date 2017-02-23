FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kohl's reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales
February 23, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 6 months ago

Kohl's reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it struggles with low demand for apparel and competition from online retailers.

Net income fell to $252 million, or $1.44 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from $296 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $6.21 billion from $6.39 billion a year earlier, falling for the fourth straight quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $6.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

