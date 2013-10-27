FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kohl's makeover could lift shares -Barron's
October 27, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Kohl's makeover could lift shares -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Skeptics who think that Kohl’s Corp is a bland stock should reconsider, according to a report in financial weekly Barron’s Oct. 28 edition.

The retail chain is undergoing a make over that could set the stock up to rise more than 20 percent.

With 1,158 stores in 49 states, Kohl’s announced new personnel changes, including a former high-ranking Starbucks executive who is now the company’s first chief customer officer. A current merchandise overhaul and shareholder-friendly practices like buybacks and dividends, should be a reason to “stick around,” Barron’s said.

The stock could reach the mid- to high-$60 range, it said. Kohl’s shares closed down 0.3 percent on Friday at $54.74.

