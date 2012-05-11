UPDATE 1-Bic Camera to acquire majority in Kojima -Nikkei

(Adds background)

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Bic Camera Inc will buy a majority stake in rival Kojima Co to create Japan’s second-largest consumer electronics discount retailer, with annual group sales of around 1 trillion yen ($12.5 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The news sent shares in Bic Camera, now ranked fifth in the sector, up 6.2 percent to 40,900 yen, while sixth-placed Kojima was untraded with a glut of buy orders and looked set to open 13 percent higher at 410 yen.

As competition intensifies with sector leader Yamada Denki Co, Yodobashi Camera Co and other big-city-oriented rivals, Bic Camera aims to boost its bargaining power with electronics makers and pave the way for the development of original products by turning Kojima into a subsidiary, the paper said.

Japan’s consumer electronics market boomed after the government’s eco-point incentive programme spawned surging demand for flat-panel televisions prior to the termination of analog TV broadcasting last summer. But it has shrunk dramatically since then.

Bic Camera is expected to pay more than 10 billion yen for a 50 percent-plus interest in Kojima in a secondary offering next month, the paper said. Kojima will keep its company name and stock listing, with its stores retaining the Kojima name, the paper said.

Kojima will use funds from the share sale to close money-losing stores and implement changes to improve profitability, the paper said.

Bic Camera operates around 40 stores near major train stations in Tokyo, Osaka and other big cities, while Kojima has a nationwide network of some 200 stores, mostly located along major trunk roads and in suburban areas.

Kojima rose to the top of the market in the late 1990s, but was overtaken in 2001/02 by Yamada Denki. Kojima’s decline continued as it failed to keep pace in the race to open megastores.

Bic Camera reported an operating profit of 3.68 billion yen last month for its September-February first half, down 66 percent from a year earlier, on sales of 262.35 billion yen, down 16 percent. For the year ending in August 2012 it expects operating profit to fall 55 percent to 9.0 billion yen on sales of 530 billion yen, down 13 percent.

The deal will likely become official on Friday, when the boards of the two firms are scheduled to meet, the business daily said.

Both companies declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)