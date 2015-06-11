FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's IMH picks banks to arrange new US dollar bond
June 11, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's IMH picks banks to arrange new US dollar bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Russia’s IMH has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings for a new US dollar-denominated bond, according to a lead.

Citigroup, Renaissance Capital and Sberbank will arrange the meetings that begin in Europe on June 16.

At the same time, IMH has announced an any-and-all exchange offer for its existing US$350m 7.75% 2016 bonds.

A Reg S bond is expected to follow, subject to the exchange offer results and market conditions.

IMH, formally known as JSC Koks, exports merchant pig iron and produces merchant coke in Russia.

The firm is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

