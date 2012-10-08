FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Kolin to invest $1 bln in coal power plant
October 8, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Kolin to invest $1 bln in coal power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Turkish construction company Kolin Insaat will invest around $1 billion in building a lignite coal power plant in the country’s Aegean region, and aims to complete the project in four years, the company chairman said on Monday.

The plant, at the Manisa-Soma coal field, will have a power generation capacity of 450 megawatts and the financing will be supplied through Turkish banks, board chairman Naci Kologlu told Reuters in Ankara. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Ece Toksabay)

