May 18 (Reuters) - Kolon Corp:

* Says it will buy 229,941 shares of KOLON Energy CO,.LTD., for 22.83 billion won

* Says it will hold 97.8 percent stake (559,036 shares) in the KOLON Energy, after the transaction

* Expects transaction settlement date of June 24

Source text in Korean: me2.do/F0b4ztXS

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)