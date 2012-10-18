FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. charges South Korea's Kolon Industries with trade theft
October 18, 2012

U.S. charges South Korea's Kolon Industries with trade theft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury charged South Korea-based Kolon Industries Inc with criminal trade theft in a long-running dispute over how the company produced high-strength fiber, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Kolon and five individuals face charges that they stole trade secrets belonging to DuPont Co, maker of Kevlar fabric used in body armor and other products, and Teijin Ltd , maker of the rival Twaron fabric.

The United States threatens to take at least $226 million in assets from Kolon, which represents the gross proceeds of the company’s sales of its fabric Heracron, according to the indictment.

