Komatsu to spend Y30-50 bln to improve production-Nikkei
December 8, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Komatsu to spend Y30-50 bln to improve production-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd plans to invest 30 billion yen to 50 billion yen ($364 million-$607 million) over the next three years to make its Japanese plants more productive, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

Komatsu wants to cut production costs by 30 to 40 percent at four of its plants in Japan by streamlining production lines, updating facilities and increasing outsourcing, Nikkei said.

The move to streamline its plants at home comes as the market for construction equioment in China has cooled, hurting the company’s sales and production, the report said.

The four plants in which Komatsu plans to invest include the Awazu plant in western Japan and another in Osaka prefecture, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)

