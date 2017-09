Jan 20 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG :

* FY 2014 order intake from continuing operations increased by 6.9 percent to 367.7 million Swiss francs ($418 million) (2013: 343.9 million Swiss francs)

* FY 2014 revenues from continuing operations rose by more than 11 percent to good 360 million Swiss francs (2013: 324.0 million Swiss francs)