Czech lender Komercni Banka reviews dividend policy, looks at higher ratio
November 6, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Czech lender Komercni Banka reviews dividend policy, looks at higher ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka is reviewing its dividend policy to pay out more than 70 percent of its profit and is looking at a range going up to 100 percent, Chief Financial Officer Libor Loefler said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic’s third-biggest bank by assets, majority owned by Societe Generale, said earlier its capital adequacy stood at 17.1 percent - above its target of 15-16 percent - and repeated it was reviewing its dividend guidance of paying out 60-70 percent of net profit.

Loefler confirmed the bank’s guidance for 2014 of “flattish” net profit. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Susan Thomas)

