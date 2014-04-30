FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Komercni Banka shareholders approve CZK 230/share dividend
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Komercni Banka shareholders approve CZK 230/share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Czech lender Komercni Banka approved a 230 crown ($11.58) per share dividend from 2013 profit at a general meeting on Wednesday, the bank’s head of investor relations Jakub Cerny said.

The dividend, unchanged from the previous year, is payable on June 2. The country’s third largest bank by assets is 60.4 percent owned by France’s Societe Generale.

Komercni shares were down 0.3 percent at 4,583 crowns on Wednesday. ($1 = 19.8643 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Keiron Henderson)

