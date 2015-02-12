Komercni Banka sees loan growth accelerating to 5-6 pct in 2015

PRAGUE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Czech Komercni Banka expects its loan book to grow by 5-6 percent this year, accelerating from 4.5 percent in 2014, Chief Financial Officer Libor Lofler said on Thursday.

He said he expected about flat net interest income and stable banking revenue this year.

The bank said its retail cost of risk was sustainable but would have to go up in the corporate sector.

The bank had no comment on its potential interest in the pending sale of local retail portfolio by Citibank. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)