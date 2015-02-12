FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Komercni Banka increases dividend, Q4 profit tops estimates
February 12, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Komercni Banka increases dividend, Q4 profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka proposed to pay out 91 percent of 2014 net profit in a 310 crown per share dividend and 80-100 percent of attributable profit in 2015 and 2016.

The bank, 60 percent owned by Societe Generale of France, had earlier said it was putting its dividend policy under review to increase payouts from 60-70 percent. It paid 230 crowns per share from 2013 profits.

The country’s third-largest bank reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of 3.33 billion crowns ($136.48 million), beating an average estimate of 3.03 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 24.4000 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
