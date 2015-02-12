Komercni Banka increases dividend, Q4 profit tops estimates

PRAGUE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka proposed to pay out 91 percent of 2014 net profit in a 310 crown per share dividend and 80-100 percent of attributable profit in 2015 and 2016.

The bank, 60 percent owned by Societe Generale of France, had earlier said it was putting its dividend policy under review to increase payouts from 60-70 percent. It paid 230 crowns per share from 2013 profits.

The country’s third-largest bank reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of 3.33 billion crowns ($136.48 million), beating an average estimate of 3.03 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.