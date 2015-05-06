FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Komercni Banka net profit beats estimates on falling risk costs
May 6, 2015

Komercni Banka net profit beats estimates on falling risk costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 6 (Reuters) - Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka rose by a higher than expected 12 percent to 3.46 billion crowns ($142 million) in the first quarter thanks to a sharp drop in risk costs.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast attributable net profit of 3.26 billion crowns in the quarter.

The bank’s cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, fell 79 percent year on year.

Net banking income was flat for the Czech Republic’s third-biggest bank by assets, which is 60 percent owned by France’s Societe Generale. ($1 = 24.3720 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)

