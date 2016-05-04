UPDATE 1-Czech lender Komercni Banka Q1 profit falls on fund contributions

(Adds lending, income figures, details on outlook, market)

PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported net profit fell 16.3 percent in the first quarter, lower than market expectations of a 22 percent drop, as it front-loaded expected contributions to banking resolution and deposit insurance funds.

Komercni Banka, majority owned by France’s Societe Generale , said net profit would have fallen by just under 2 percent without the costs, which were bundled into the quarter rather than spread out for the year.

The market had been expecting the larger contributions to the funds.

Attributable net profit fell to 2.89 billion crowns ($122.87 million), beating an average estimate of 2.69 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Lending grew by 6.8 percent while deposits were up 6.0 percent. The bank has said it expects lending to grow in the high single digits in 2016 as it pushes to grow its business amid a low interest rate environment.

Inflation has remained subdued despite the Czech economy expanding 4.3 percent in 2015, and policymakers have kept interest rates near zero since 2012 and the crown weak since 2013 to boost price growth.

The Czech central bank sees growth close to 3 percent in 2016.

“We continue to regard the growth in business activities as essential for maintaining the revenue base even as the extremely low interest rates put significant pressure on the interest income and all the regulatory burden is continuing to increase dangerously costs of our industry,” Chief Executive Albert Le Dirac‘h said.

Net banking income was down half a percent year-on-year to 7.69 billion crowns, just a touch below expectations in the poll, with net interest income lower by 2.1 percent and net fees flat.

For the year, Komercni Banka expects “flattish” net interest income.