UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka Q2 net profit beats estimates, releases provisions

PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported on Wednesday a 5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, a lower fall than expected, due to a decrease in risky loan costs.

Attributable net profit dropped to 3.62 billion crowns ($163.40 million), beating the average estimate of 3.32 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. It was up 18 percent on a recurring basis after stripping out gains from the bank's stake in Visa Europe a year ago.

Net banking income grew 2 percent year-on-year on a recurring basis to 7.81 billion crowns, buoyed by financial operation gains as corporate hedging activity grew around the central bank's decision to abandon a currency cap in April.

The country's third biggest lender also reported a slight net release of provisions for loans, versus a net creation a year ago, due to better recoveries and a stronger economy, it said.

The export-reliant economy is seen gaining steam this year and the central bank looks close to begin raising interest rates from near zero, where they have sat since 2012.

The low-rate environment has pressured banks, which have responded with stronger lending. The central bank has sought to get ahead of the lending boom by putting higher capital requirements on banks.

Komercni Banka's capital adequacy stands at 16.5 percent. From mid-2018 it needs to maintain capital adequacy at or above 15.9 percent to meet regulator demands. The bank said on Wednesday it intended to gradually reinforce its capital by so-called Tier 2 capital components in the upcoming period.

First-half lending rose 5.1 percent while deposits were up 11.8 percent. The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale, has said it expected loan growth in the mid-to high-single digits for all of 2017.