UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka maintains dividend as Q4 profit falls short of estimates

PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka plans a 310 crown per share dividend from 2015 attributable net profit, matching its payout from the previous year while pledging to keep up higher payments.

The bank, majority owned by France’s Societe Generale , had raised its payout ratio a year ago and reiterated on Thursday its intention to pay 80-100 percent of profit again for 2016 before resetting the policy in 2017.

The dividend represents a payout ratio of 92.4 percent of 2015 attributable net profit, which dipped 1.5 percent to 12.8 billion Czech crowns ($534.7 million).

Komercni Banka changed its policy last year after surpassing capital needs and as Czech banks’ profitability stays high thanks to a stronger economy.

The lender, whose core Tier 1 capital ratio stands at 16.3 percent, said its loan book grew by 6.8 percent in 2015, with increases in all categories. Deposits grew 3.3 percent.

The export-reliant Czech economy is expected to have expanded by more than 4 percent last year and is forecast to grow around 3 percent in 2016, although inflation remains low and the central bank has kept interest rates near zero since 2012.

The bank reported a 12.9 percent drop in fourth-quarter attributable net profit to 2.87 billion crowns, below the average estimate of 3.23 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Komercni Banka’s cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, more than tripled in the quarter after sitting near record lows for much of last year.

Net banking income fell 1.5 percent, with net fees growth compensating for a 5.3 percent drop in net interest income.

The bank said it released an earlier provision for a 410 million crown contribution to a European banking rescue fund in the fourth quarter because of a delay to the law. ($1 = 23.9400 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Sunil Nair and Elaine Hardcastle)