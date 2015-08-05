FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Komercni Banka Q2 net profit falls, missing estimates
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Komercni Banka Q2 net profit falls, missing estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 3.7 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts’ estimates for a slight rise.

Attributable net profit reached 3.18 billion crowns ($127.93 million), below the average estimate of 3.34 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Komercni Banka is 60 percent-owned by France’s Societe Generale.

The bank’s cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, fell 96.6 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 24.8570 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.