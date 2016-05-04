FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech lender Komercni Banka Q1 profit falls on fund contributions
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Czech lender Komercni Banka Q1 profit falls on fund contributions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - Net profit at Komercni Banka fell 16.3 percent in the first quarter, as the Czech lender front-loaded its expected contributions to banking resolution and deposit insurance funds.

Attributable net profit fell to 2.89 billion crowns ($122.87 million), beating an average estimate of 2.69 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net banking income was down half a percent to 7.69 billion crowns, just a touch below expectations in the poll. ($1=23.5200 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.