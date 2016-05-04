Czech lender Komercni Banka Q1 profit falls on fund contributions

PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - Net profit at Komercni Banka fell 16.3 percent in the first quarter, as the Czech lender front-loaded its expected contributions to banking resolution and deposit insurance funds.

Attributable net profit fell to 2.89 billion crowns ($122.87 million), beating an average estimate of 2.69 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net banking income was down half a percent to 7.69 billion crowns, just a touch below expectations in the poll. ($1=23.5200 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)