Komercni Banka Q2 net profit jumps on Visa Europe sale

PRAGUE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 19.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, lifted by gains from the sale of its stake in Visa Europe, the bank said on Wednesday.

Attributable net profit rose to 3.80 billion crowns ($157.67 million), just below the average estimate of 3.84 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. Net banking income was up 11.1 percent in the quarter to 8.59 billion crowns.

The country's third-largest bank by assets said its lending volume rose 9.9 percent in the first half of the year.