FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Komercni Banka Q2 net profit jumps on Visa Europe sale
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Komercni Banka Q2 net profit jumps on Visa Europe sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 19.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, lifted by gains from the sale of its stake in Visa Europe, the bank said on Wednesday.

Attributable net profit rose to 3.80 billion crowns ($157.67 million), just below the average estimate of 3.84 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. Net banking income was up 11.1 percent in the quarter to 8.59 billion crowns.

The country's third-largest bank by assets said its lending volume rose 9.9 percent in the first half of the year.

$1 = 24.1010 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.