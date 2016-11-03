FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Komercni Banka plans 2016 dividend at 61 pct of recurring net profit
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Komercni Banka plans 2016 dividend at 61 pct of recurring net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka said on Thursday it intended to propose paying out 61 percent of its 2016 recurring net profit in dividends, after deciding to cut shareholder payouts following a period of higher payments.

The bank, the country's third-largest, which is majority owned by France's Societe Generale, had said in August it would abandon its more generous dividend policy a year earlier than expected due to a rise in capital requirements.

Komercni Banka reported on Thursday recurring attributable net profit fell 8.9 percent to 9.14 billion crowns ($376.07 million) in the first nine months of the year.

For the third quarter, it posted an actual attributable net profit of 3.95 billion crowns, higher than expected by analysts and up 21.6 percent, thanks to a one-off gain from the sale of a subsidiary. ($1=24.3040 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

