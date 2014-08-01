Komercni Banka expects 2014 net profit to dip, slower loan growth

PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka expects its net profit to dip by 1.5 percent in 2014 and loan growth will not be as fast as previously thought, expanding by around 3 percent this year, Chief Finance Officer Libor Lofler said on Friday.

He said also that the bank, majority owned by France’s Societe Generale, was not looking at changing its dividend policy at present.

Komercni Banka had previously expected loan growth in 2014 of 3-5 percent.