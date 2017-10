PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka said on Thursday that Albert Le Dirac‘h would succeed Henri Bonnet as the Czech lender’s chairman and chief executive from Aug. 2.

The change will follow Bonnet’s retirement, Komercni Banka said. Bonnet has led Komercni Banka, majority owned by France’s Societe Generale, since 2009.