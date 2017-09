PRAGUE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The pace of loan growth at Czech lender Komercni Banka in the second half of the year should remain the same as in the first half, Chief Financial Officer Libor Loefler said in an online interview on investment website www.patria.cz on Monday.

Komercni Banka’s gross volume of loans rose by 4.1 percent in the first half. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)