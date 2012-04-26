FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Komercni Banka AGM approves CZK 160/share dividend
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Komercni Banka AGM approves CZK 160/share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Komercni Banka approved a 160 crown per share dividend at their annual meeting on Thursday, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The dividend dropped from 270 crowns last year after Komercni Banka, majority owned by France’s Societe General , took charges on Greek bond holdings.

The total dividend payout amounts to 6.08 billion crowns ($323.12 million).

The shareholder meeting approved keeping 1.87 billion of the 2011 profit in retained earnings. ($1 = 18.8164 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.