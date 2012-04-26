Komercni Banka AGM approves CZK 160/share dividend

PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Komercni Banka approved a 160 crown per share dividend at their annual meeting on Thursday, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The dividend dropped from 270 crowns last year after Komercni Banka, majority owned by France’s Societe General , took charges on Greek bond holdings.

The total dividend payout amounts to 6.08 billion crowns ($323.12 million).

The shareholder meeting approved keeping 1.87 billion of the 2011 profit in retained earnings. ($1 = 18.8164 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)