PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Czech lender Komercni Banka approved the payout of a 230 crown ($11.55)per share dividend from 2012 earnings, up from 160 crowns the previous year, at a general meeting on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

The country’s third largest bank by assets is 60 percent owned by France’s Societe Generale. ($1 = 19.9212 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jason Hovet)