PRAGUE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka expects its lending to rise by about 6-7 percent this year, Chief Financial Officer Libor Lofler said on Wednesday.

The bank, majority owned by Societe Generale, said earlier on Wednesday it saw an acceleration in lending activity in the fourth quarter of the last year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)