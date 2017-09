PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Czech bank Komercni Banka , majority-owned by Societe Generale, confirmed its outlook for weaker full-year revenue and interest rate margin on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Libor Lofler said after second-quarter results the bank saw revenue decline of 6 percent and net interest margin drop of 3-5 basis points. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)