UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka posts surprise Q1 profit rise

* Q1 net profit CZK 3.49 bln vs 3.29 bln seen in poll

* Beats expectations on slower rise in risk costs

* Mortgage lending holds up, financial ops income rises (Adds details)

PRAGUE, May 3 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka’s first-quarter net profit rose 3.3 percent, beating expectations for a drop thanks to a slower rise in risk costs, higher financial operations income and still-strong mortgage lending, the Czech lender said on Thursday.

The bank, majority owned by France’s Societe Generale , said it would weather the expected stagnation in the Czech economy this year, which has hurt companies’ demand for new loans.

Mortgage lending, spurred by falling home prices and record low interest rates, has helped buoy loan growth for Komercni Banka and other Czech banks in the past year.

Komercni Banka’s mortgage portfolio expanded 13 percent in the first quarter.

Net profit at the country’s third largest lender rose to 3.49 billion crowns ($183.80 million), while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit to fall to 3.29 billion from 3.38 billion posted in the first quarter 2011.

Bad debt provisions rose 14.6 percent year-on-year, less than the nearly 20 percent rise seen by analysts, as a repeat of extraordinary income from provisioning releases last year did not occur, Komercni Banka said.

The company is holding a news conference at 0730 GMT.

The bank’s lending showed double-digit growth last year but Komercni Banka expects loan book growth this year at around 3-5 percent after the economy slipped into a mild recession at the end of 2011 with consumer demand sapped by austerity.