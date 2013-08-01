UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka quarterly profit falls less than expected

* Q2 net profit CZK 3.16 bln vs CZK 3.06 bln seen in poll

* Provisions up 40 pct to CZK 494 million vs f‘cast 596 mln

* Bank say pace of lending growth up marginally in Q2 (Adds banking income, lending)

PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka said its second-quarter net profit fell 23 percent to 3.16 billion crowns ($161.9 million), dragged down by lower revenue and higher risk costs.

The figure beat the consensus forecast of 3.06 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. The bank said the drop in profit was also influenced by one-off gains booked the previous year.

Provisions at the country’s third-largest bank by assets, which is majority-owned by Societe Generale, rose 40 percent year-on-year to 494 million crowns in the quarter, below the 596 million forecast in the poll.

Net banking income was a touch higher than expected at 7.90 billion crowns, down 7.4 percent.

Komercni Banka said the pace of growth in lending on the Czech banking market accelerated marginally in the second quarter, and demand, mainly from businesses and for mortgages, was boosted by record-low interest rates.

The Czech central bank cut its main interest rates to near zero in November last year in a bid to prop up spending.

The central European country’s economy is struggling to escape from a second year of recession, its longest contraction in two decades, caused by weak demand from the crisis-hit euro zone and as government budget cuts and tax hikes cripple domestic consumption.

Komercni Banka said the gross volume of loans rose by 4.1 percent in the first half. Its main categories of lending all increased, but it said consumer lending growth was only modest. ($1 = 19.5199 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and David Holmes)