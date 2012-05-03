FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Komercni Banka posts surprise Q1 profit rise
May 3, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Komercni Banka posts surprise Q1 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 3 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka’s first-quarter net profit unexpectedly rose 3.3 percent to 3.49 billion crowns ($183.80 million), helped by a slower rise in risk costs and higher financial operations income, the Czech lender said on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit to fall to 3.29 billion crowns from 3.38 billion posted in the first quarter of 2011.

Bad debt provisions rose 14.6 percent year-on-year, less than the nearly 20 percent rise seen by analysts.

$1 = 18.9876 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet

