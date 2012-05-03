Komercni Banka posts surprise Q1 profit rise

PRAGUE, May 3 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka’s first-quarter net profit unexpectedly rose 3.3 percent to 3.49 billion crowns ($183.80 million), helped by a slower rise in risk costs and higher financial operations income, the Czech lender said on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit to fall to 3.29 billion crowns from 3.38 billion posted in the first quarter of 2011.

Bad debt provisions rose 14.6 percent year-on-year, less than the nearly 20 percent rise seen by analysts.