FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Komercni Banka Q1 net profit down on lower fees, margins
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Czech Komercni Banka Q1 net profit down on lower fees, margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka’s first-quarter net profit fell by 9.9 percent year on year to 3.15 billion crowns ($160.13 million) on declining interest margins and fees, it said on Tuesday.

The profit figure was below expectations of 3.30 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of nine analysts, and down from 3.49 billion in the first quarter of 2012.

Provisions at the country’s third-largest bank by assets, majority-owned by Societe Generale, shrank by 25.2 percent year-on-year to 470 million crowns in the first quarter, below 545 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 19.6714 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.