FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Komercni Banka Q2 profit falls less than expected
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Czech Komercni Banka Q2 profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka said its second-quarter net profit fell 23 percent to 3.16 billion crowns ($161.89 million), dragged down by lower revenue and higher risk costs.

The figure beat the consensus forecast of 3.06 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. The bank said the drop in profit was also influenced by one-off gains booked the previous year.

Provisions at the country’s third-largest bank by assets, which is majority-owned by Societe Generale, rose 40 percent year on year to 494 million crowns in the quarter, below the 596 million forecast in the poll. ($1 = 19.5199 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.