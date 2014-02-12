FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Komercni Banka proposes flat dividend, Q4 net profit in line
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Komercni Banka proposes flat dividend, Q4 net profit in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka proposed paying a 230 crown per share dividend from 2013 profit, level with the previous year, after reporting a dip in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Attributable net profit at the bank, 60.4 percent owned by France’s Societe Generale, fell 2.1 percent to 2.97 billion crowns ($147.81 million) in the fourth quarter, in line with the average estimate of 2.96 billion in a Reuters poll.

Gross loans increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year, driven by mortgage loans and large corporate lending.

Net banking income in the fourth quarter fell to 7.61 billion crowns, down 4.3 percent year-on-year and just below expectations.

$1 = 20.0939 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.