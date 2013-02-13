FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Komercni sees stable revenue in 2013, lending to outpace market
February 13, 2013

Komercni sees stable revenue in 2013, lending to outpace market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka sees banking revenue staying stable in 2013 and expects to grow lending volumes by more than the 3 percent rise seen for the overall market, bank officials said on Wednesday.

The bank, majority owned by France’s Societe Generale , earlier reported a higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter and said it would pay out a higher 2012 dividend than the year before.

At a news conference on the results, the bank said it was feasible to continue paying out a dividend of 60-70 percent of net profit in the near-term. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
