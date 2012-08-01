FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Komercni sees revenue up 1-2 pct, loans slowing in 2012
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Komercni sees revenue up 1-2 pct, loans slowing in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Revenue for Czech lender Komercni Banka should grow 1-2 percent this year, while lending growth should slow from recent quarters to a 2012 rise of 3-5 percent as earlier estimated, Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said on Wednesday.

“We do expect that (lending volume growth) will slow down somewhat in the second half,” Cejka said.

Loan volumes rose by 8 percent in the first six months of the year.

Komercni Banka earlier posted a 96 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 4.12 billion crowns ($200.10 million), thanks to a sharp fall in provisions for losses on loans and securities and higher trading income.  (Reporting by Jan Korselt)

