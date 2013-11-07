Czech Komercni Banka sees uptick in risk costs in Q4

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka’s provisioning costs could rise to between 500 million to 600 million crowns ($31.47 million) in the fourth quarter, Chief Risk Officer Aurelien Viry said on Thursday.

“(It is) due to possible creations (of provisions) on some isolated corporate tickets and also the one-off impact of non-commercial cost of risk of roughly 100 million, which is a result of re-calibration of our provisioning model on the retail side,” he said.

“We do not see any deteriorating trend in corporates,” he added.

Cost of risk at the country’s third biggest bank by assets stood at 380 million crowns in the third quarter. ($1 = 19.0674 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt)