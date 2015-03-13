UPDATE 1-Austria sells parts of nationalised lender Kommunalkredit

* Bettscheider group gets 3.5 bln euros of assets

* Another 7 bln to be merged into “bad bank” KA Finanz

* No financial details revealed (Adds details from statement, background)

VIENNA, March 13 (Reuters) - Austria has agreed to sell parts of nationalised lender Kommunalkredit to a group led by German investor Patrick Bettscheider, ending the drive to reprivatise a bank it had to rescue in 2008.

The bank said on Friday the rest of its business would be shifted into KA Finanz, the “bad bank” that is winding down assets split off from Kommunalkredit’s balance sheet after the bailout.

It gave no sale price.

Kommunalkredit’s sale was originally due by mid-2013 but the offers Vienna received were unacceptably low in a tough market. The European Commission then authorised a sale of up to half the public-sector lending specialist’s assets.

PwC Transaction Services advised Austria on the sale of Kommunalkredit, which stopped doing new business after the failed sale in 2013. It swung to a first-half 2014 profit of 8.4 million euros ($8.8 million) under IFRS accounting standards.

State holding company FIMBAG signed the sale agreement with a consortium comprising Bettscheider’s Interritus Ltd and Ireland-based Trinity Investments Ltd, managed by the London asset manager Attestor Capital LLP, a statement said.

Bettscheider, founder of Frankfurt investment bank MainFirst, agreed last year to buy Germany’s Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank, a deal that a financial source said had not yet closed.

His group is getting around 3.5 billion euros worth of loans and secutities from Kommunalkredit, while around 7 billion worth of remaining assets will be merged with KA Finanz.

The transaction still needs approvals from Kommunalkredit’s supervisory board and shareholders, the European Commission and other authorities. It is set to close in the second quarter.