New Issue-Kommuninvest sells $1.75 bln in notes

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kommuninvest i Sverige on Wednesday sold $1.75 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOMMUNINVEST AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 10/24/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.539 FIRST PAY 04/24/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 25 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A