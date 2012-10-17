FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kommuninvest sells $1.75 bln in notes
October 17, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Kommuninvest sells $1.75 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kommuninvest i Sverige on
Wednesday sold $1.75 billion of notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and
RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KOMMUNINVEST

AMT $1.75 BLN   COUPON 1 PCT       MATURITY    10/24/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.539   FIRST PAY   04/24/2013
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/24/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-A    SPREAD 25 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

