FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Konami -1qtr group results(SEC)
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Konami -1qtr group results(SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)
    Aug 2 (Reuters) -                  KONAMI  
                  CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
   (in billions of yen unless specified)  
               3 months ended  3 months ended 6 months to end     Year to end  
                 Jun 30, 2012    Jun 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2012    Mar 31, 2013  
                 LATEST          YEAR-AGO        H1              LATEST        
                 RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST        FORECAST     
Sales              49.13           54.92                          270.00       
                  (-10.5 pct)                                     (+1.6 pct) 
Operating           5.38            7.02                           41.10       
                  (-23.4 pct)                                     (+0.4 pct)    
 Pretax              4.65            6.71                           40.10       
                  (-30.7 pct)                                     (+0.2 pct)    
 Net                 2.72            4.04                           23.10       
                  (-32.9 pct)                                     (+0.4 pct)    
 EPS                 Y19.59          Y29.30                         Y166.64  
Diluted             Y19.59          Y29.30                                   
 EPS          
 Annual div                         Y50.00          Y25.00          Y50.00   
 
   NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company  (Figures are
reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange
Commission.)  
   For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please  double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.