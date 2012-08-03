RPT-Konami -1qtr group results(SEC)

(Repeats to fix formatting) Aug 2 (Reuters) - KONAMI CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to end Year to end Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 49.13 54.92 270.00 (-10.5 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 5.38 7.02 41.10 (-23.4 pct) (+0.4 pct) Pretax 4.65 6.71 40.10 (-30.7 pct) (+0.2 pct) Net 2.72 4.04 23.10 (-32.9 pct) (+0.4 pct) EPS Y19.59 Y29.30 Y166.64 Diluted Y19.59 Y29.30 EPS Annual div Y50.00 Y25.00 Y50.00 NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .