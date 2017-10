HELSINKI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone expects stronger sales and profit in the second half of 2013 than in the first half of the year, Chief Executive Matti Alahuhta told a conference call.

Kone said earlier on Thursday it expected full-year 2013 sales to grow 5-9 percent and operating profit to be around 840-920 million euros ($1.12-$1.22 billion). ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, editing by Patrick Lannin)