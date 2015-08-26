FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lift maker Kone says no change in China outlook
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 26, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Lift maker Kone says no change in China outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone, the world’s second-biggest elevator maker with large exposure to the Chinese market, on Wednesday said it has not seen any immediate impact from the recent stock market turbulence on its business.

“The competition overall continues tight in our industry in China, but that has been the case for a number of years - there has been no direct impact from the stock market development specifically,” a Kone spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

“Our best estimate for the new equipment market development this year in China is still a rather stable or declining market compared to last year.”

Kone has in recent years stepped up expansion in China which now contributes about 40 percent of its sales. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.