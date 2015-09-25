FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Kone cuts China market forecast for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone cut its outlook for the new-equipment market in China on Friday, saying it now expected a slight decline in sales across the industry this year.

Kone has in recent years stepped up expansion in China, which is now its biggest market, contributing about 40 percent of its sales.

“The (Asia-Pacific) market is expected to slightly decline in 2015, with a slight decline in the market in China,” the company said in its presentation to investors.

Last month, Kone estimated the Chinese new-equipment market this year would be “rather stable or declining” compared with last year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char)

