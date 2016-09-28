UPDATE 1-Elevator maker Kone sees tough competition in China for 2017

(Adds background, detail)

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Finnish elevator maker Kone said on its capital markets day on Wednesday that business in key market China would remain challenging next year

* Repeats sees Chinese new equipment market this year to decline in units by 5 to 10 percent, the second straight year of decline

* Says that going into 2017, the rate of decline in China is expected to moderate but the competition will remain intense

* Shares in the company fell 3.5 percent by 0741 GMT

* Says China offers opportunities to grow in the elevator service and modernisation market, and that it expects consolidation to continue in the market

* keeps group strategic and financial targets as well as business outlook for 2016 unchanged

* Kone is the market leader in China and the world's second-biggest elevator maker after Otis, a unit of U.S. company United Technologies, and it also rivals Swiss company Schindler and Germany's ThyssenKrupp (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)