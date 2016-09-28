FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Elevator maker Kone sees tough competition in China for 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Elevator maker Kone sees tough competition in China for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, detail)

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Finnish elevator maker Kone said on its capital markets day on Wednesday that business in key market China would remain challenging next year

* Repeats sees Chinese new equipment market this year to decline in units by 5 to 10 percent, the second straight year of decline

* Says that going into 2017, the rate of decline in China is expected to moderate but the competition will remain intense

* Shares in the company fell 3.5 percent by 0741 GMT

* Says China offers opportunities to grow in the elevator service and modernisation market, and that it expects consolidation to continue in the market

* keeps group strategic and financial targets as well as business outlook for 2016 unchanged

* Kone is the market leader in China and the world's second-biggest elevator maker after Otis, a unit of U.S. company United Technologies, and it also rivals Swiss company Schindler and Germany's ThyssenKrupp (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.