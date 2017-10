HELSINKI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kone Oyj : * Kone board of directors proposes an EUR 1.50 extra dividend per class b-share

and EUR 1.495 per class a-share * Says proposed extra dividend would amount to EUR 384.4 million in total * Says dividend would be payable on November 5, 2012 to shareholders registered

on the company’s shareholders’ register held by euroclear Finland ltd. on the

dividend record date of October 29 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)