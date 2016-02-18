FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Kone looks for service growth with IBM cloud deal
February 18, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

Finland's Kone looks for service growth with IBM cloud deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone Oyj on Friday said it would start using IBM’s cloud-based data analysis software as it looks to improve customer service and curb costs in a highly competitive shrinking market.

Kone said the use of IBM’s Watson software platform would help it monitor data from its elevators and resolve problems before they occur.

“It’s improvement in performance, reliability ... This is the next step of how to further accelerate our growth in the service business,” Chief Executive Henrik Ehnrooth said.

Kone is facing intense competition on prices and a shrinking overall market, including a steep contraction in China.

Ehnrooth said Kone is in the top two of world’s biggest players in the new equipment market, with United Technologies’ Otis division, and No. 4 in services. The other main players are Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

IBM has announced a range of partnerships over the past two years with industrial, automotive and telecoms companies to help them sort the enormous amount of data companies expect to generate from connected myriad devices to the Internet, from cars and trains to manufacturing lines and now, elevators. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)

