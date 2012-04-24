Kone raises outlook after strong Q1, shares spike

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone raised its outlook for 2012 after a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit, citing strong sales growth in Asia.

Kone shares rose 9 percent to 45.00 euros after the company reported a 12 percent rise in January-March operating profit rose to 132.7 million euros ($174.2 million). That beat all analysts’ forecasts.

Kone raised its full-year operating profit outlook to 750-800 million euros from a previous range of 730-790 million euros. It also lifted its sales growth forecast to 10-15 percent from a previous 8-13 percent. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)