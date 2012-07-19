Kone raises outlook for 2012 after solid Q2

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone raised its outlook for the full year after posting solid second-quarter results, citing strong demand from Asia.

Kone said on Thursday it now expects 2012 operating profit, excluding one-time costs, of 760-820 million euros ($932-1,000 million) thanks to stronger sales. Its previous forecast was 750-800 million euros.

It reported second-quarter operating income of 208.5 million compared to the market’s average forecast for 200 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)