Kone raises outlook for 2012 after solid Q2
July 19, 2012 / 9:39 AM / 5 years ago

Kone raises outlook for 2012 after solid Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone raised its outlook for the full year after posting solid second-quarter results, citing strong demand from Asia.

Kone said on Thursday it now expects 2012 operating profit, excluding one-time costs, of 760-820 million euros ($932-1,000 million) thanks to stronger sales. Its previous forecast was 750-800 million euros.

It reported second-quarter operating income of 208.5 million compared to the market’s average forecast for 200 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

